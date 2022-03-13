Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will announce $101.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.61 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $70.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $411.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.39 million to $411.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.81 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $444.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 73,395 shares of company stock worth $2,432,548 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

