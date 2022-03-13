Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xunlei by 197.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei Limited has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $87.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Xunlei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.