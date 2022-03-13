Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $232.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

