Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 237,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 431,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 35,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $113,694.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

