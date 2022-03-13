Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 128,351 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

SNCR opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

