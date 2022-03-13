Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 274,310 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 274,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 131,193 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.