Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DallasNews were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in DallasNews by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 202,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,708,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DallasNews stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. DallasNews Co. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. DallasNews’s payout ratio is currently -640.00%.

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

