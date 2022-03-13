Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.72. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 2,824 shares trading hands.
DDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
