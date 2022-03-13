Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.72. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 2,824 shares trading hands.

DDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

