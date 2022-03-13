Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.78. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

