Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.00

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.00 and traded as high as $35.95. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 11,621,844 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 117.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

