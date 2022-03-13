Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Get Discovery alerts:

About Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.