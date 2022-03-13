Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.
About Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)
