DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after buying an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after buying an additional 524,295 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,925. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

