Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 17,037 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 140,818 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $5.79 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $481.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

AVIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

