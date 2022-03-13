Docebo (TSE:DCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03, reports. The company had revenue of C$37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.68 million.

