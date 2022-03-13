DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

