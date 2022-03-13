DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

DocuSign stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

