DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.61.
DocuSign stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.04.
In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
