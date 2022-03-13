Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

DLTR opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

