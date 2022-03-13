Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 183,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.