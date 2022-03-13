Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 19,594 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $68.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.