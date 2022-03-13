Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 36,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Oracle by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

