DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.
A number of brokerages have commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of DV stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
