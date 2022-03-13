DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DV stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

