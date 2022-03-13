Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$49.71 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$22.14 and a 12 month high of C$49.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.96.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.