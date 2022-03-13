Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 65.5% in February

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. 167,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,661. Dufry has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

