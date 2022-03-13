DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,323. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

