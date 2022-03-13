DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $469.57

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $469.57 or 0.01198975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $152,948.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.00293707 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004126 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003419 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

