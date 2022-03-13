Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Director Buys C$17,000.00 in Stock

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Rating) Director Ivy Yuk Chong bought 100,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,275,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$896,891.61.

Shares of DYG opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 million and a PE ratio of -28.33.

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

