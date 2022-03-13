E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.30 ($13.37).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.28 ($11.17) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.39.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.