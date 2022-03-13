Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $65.88 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

