Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will post sales of $158.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $168.34 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $75.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 783,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,456. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

