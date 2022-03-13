Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 506.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

KODK opened at $4.46 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

