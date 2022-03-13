Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 159.8% in February

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 159.8% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter.

EIM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 116,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,299. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

