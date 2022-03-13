Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the February 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.55. 34,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,568. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

