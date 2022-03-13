Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,229 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 915,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 385,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBON stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $12.71.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

