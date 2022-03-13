eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of flat-+3%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.