Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

