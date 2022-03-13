Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Featured Articles

