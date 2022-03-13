EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in February

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $47.24. 29,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,804. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.