Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after acquiring an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 768,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,421,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

