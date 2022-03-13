Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $266.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.17. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

