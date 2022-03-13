Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

