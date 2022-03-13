Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EMLZF stock opened at $1,200.00 on Friday. Emmi has a 1 year low of $1,200.00 and a 1 year high of $1,200.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,151.19.

Get Emmi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emmi from CHF 840 to CHF 835 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.