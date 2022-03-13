Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 57,418 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

