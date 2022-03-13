Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.
Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
