Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 40.5% in February

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.93.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

