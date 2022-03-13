EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 223,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 81.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

