Entain’s (ENT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,528 ($20.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,625 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,807.94. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76).

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,075.47).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

