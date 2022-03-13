EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $27.00 on Friday. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in EQT by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.