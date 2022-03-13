Equalizer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,145.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $216,145.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06595427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,982.53 or 1.00046693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041457 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

