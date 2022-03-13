Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 312.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $693.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $639.16 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total value of $688,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

