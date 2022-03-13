Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $264.23 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $262.23 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.