EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of 0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 12.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 10.38 and a 1 year high of 23.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

