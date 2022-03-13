Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,361. Evergy has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,372 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evergy by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after acquiring an additional 243,592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

